UK pipeline decom firm targets more oil & gas clients with new facility

January 28, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Northern Ireland-headquartered pipeline decommissioning specialist Decom Engineering has opened a new facility near Aberdeen as it wants to target new North Sea oil and gas clients.

The investment valued at more than £250,000 is expected to allow faster deployment of Decom’s assets to clients working in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The 6,000 square feet facility will be used for equipment testing and storage, hosting customer trials days.

“We are delighted to extend our footprint with this new Aberdeen presence, which adds to our existing capability in Holland and our headquarters in Belfast,” said Decom Engineering’s CEO Sean Conway.

“This investment gives us a platform for significant growth in 2022 and beyond by offering more direct and speedier access to existing North Sea clients and a large number of potential new customers who operate in the UKCS and international oil and gas markets.”

Decom Engineering also revealed it had recently won a hat-trick of contracts valued at more than £400,000.

The activities include a six-month campaign in the Gulf of Thailand on behalf of a global oil and gas operator in which the Northern Irish company will undertake a 1000-cut program to allow the removal of subsea pipelines in water depths of up to 100 meters.