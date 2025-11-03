Back to overview
Drilling job in Saudi waters on ADES rig’s agenda in January

November 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

ADES Holding Company, which is part of Saudi Arabia-headquartered ADES Group, has secured the green light to restart one of its offshore drilling assignments off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Admarine 510 jack-up rig; Source: ADES

While disclosing resumption notices for one of its offshore contracts and several onshore deals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), ADES explains that the offshore job is expected to begin in January 2026.

The rig owner has elected to deploy the Admarine 510 jack-up rig to fulfill the resumption notice and efficiently meet its client’s needs. This rig, which recently won a contract in Cameroon, is currently undergoing preparation in Bahrain in proximity to KSA.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES Holding, emphasized: “We are very pleased to announce the resumption of a number of contracts in Saudi Arabia, which marks another important milestone in our home market and validates our positive long-term view on the strength of demand in the Kingdom and globally.”

The firm will deploy the 2019-built jack-up to fulfill the Cameroon award upon completion of the rig’s current six-month contract in Nigeria, thereby prolonging the mobile offshore drilling unit’s visibility for the potential duration of two years.

These redeployments are perceived to highlight ADES’ global platform and fit-for-purpose fleet, which enable the firm to rapidly mobilize assets, optimize utilization, and capture opportunities across key markets.

The return of rigs in Saudi Arabia is said to come amid continued strength in global market fundamentals, with contracted jack-up utilization rates holding above 90% and day-rates remaining firm.

Dr. Farouk added: “Meanwhile, the deployment of Admarine 510 to fulfill the offshore commitment exemplifies ADES’ operational agility and the strength of our global platform, allowing us to seamlessly meet client requirements while efficiently utilizing our fleet.

“We are delighted to see our rigs returning to Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region, even as we continue expanding our presence in high-growth areas such as West Africa.”

