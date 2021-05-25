DSME delivers BW’s LNG newbuild, BW Helios

May 25, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

BW LNG, a unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group, has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier, BW Helios.

The vessel named after the sun, has been built by the South Korean shipbuilder, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The vessel is capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas.

The vessel will be deployed on a charter deal to the oil and gas major BP.

It also features the ME-GI dual-fuel, two-stroke engine, and full reliquefaction capabilities, BW LNG said in a brief statement through its social media channels.

BW’s LNG fleet currently includes 23 vessels with three tankers under construction and scheduled for delivery before the end of 2022.