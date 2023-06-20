Dutch company nets Greater Changhua 2b & 4 cable deal

June 20, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Netherlands-based Twentsche KabelFabriek (TKF) has been awarded a cable supply contract from Ørsted for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Hornsea One offshore wind farm. Source: Ørsted

The contract scope includes the supply and termination of close to 200 kilometres of inter-array cables and other cables including accessories and connectors, all operating 66 kV for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms.

“We are honoured that Ørsted has selected TKF for its prestigious Greater Changhua project, and we are looking forward supplying green energy to the Taiwanese households through our state-of-the-art inter-array and other cables”, said Walter Heerts, Business Line Director Subsea from TKF.

The contract announcement follows Ørsted’s final investment decision, taken in March 2023. The wind farms are now under construction and are set to be some of the largest offshore wind projects in Asia Pacific.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms will comprise around 65 wind turbines with an individual capacity of 14 MW, installed some 35-60 kilometres off the Changhua coast.

LS Cable & System is responsible for the supply of high-voltage subsea for both projects.

In 2018, Ørsted secured 920 MW of grid capacity for the offshore wind farms in Taiwan’s first competitive price-based auction with no mandatory local content requirements. Two years later, the developer signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) for the offtake of the full production from Changhua 2b and 4.