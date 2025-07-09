LS Marine Solution to install cables at 390 MW South Korean offshore wind farm

LS Marine Solution Shinan Ui cable work
Business & Finance
July 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

LS Marine Solution has been selected as the preferred bidder for the submarine cable installation work at the Shinan Ui offshore wind project in South Korea.

Source: LS Marine Solution

The 390 MW offshore wind farm is being developed by a consortium led by Hanwha Ocean and SK Eternics.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, with submarine cable installation planned for 2027. Commercial operation is expected to begin in early 2029.

“This project is the practical starting point for the Shinan offshore wind power belt planned to be 8.2 GW in scale, and we expect it to serve as a stepping stone for securing follow-up business orders,” said Kim Byeong-ok, CEO of LS Marine Solution.

The successful execution of the Jeonnam Offshore Wind Phase 1 project and close cooperation with Hanwha Ocean since the project planning stage were key for being selected, according to LS Marine Solution.

The agreement for Shinan Ui follows other deals, including the contract for the Taipower Offshore Wind Project Phase II (TPC Changhua Phase II) and the selection as the preferred bidder for the 1 GW Haesong offshore wind farm.

The Shinan Ui offshore wind farm is proposed to be built in the waters off Sinan County in South Jeolla Province and is planned to comprise 26 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

At the beginning of this year, Korea South-East Power (KOEN), a subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), decided to withdraw from the 390 MW project.

