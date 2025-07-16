NKT cable laying vessel at East Anglia Three export cable landfall in Suffolk
East Anglia Three export cable makes landfall in Suffolk

East Anglia Three export cable makes landfall in Suffolk

Business Developments & Projects
July 16, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The first section of the export cable for the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm has been pulled ashore, making landfall at Bawdsey in Suffolk.

NKT cable laying vessel at East Anglia Three export cable landfall in Suffolk
ScottishPower Renewables via LinkedIn

NKT, which is supplying and installing the export cables for the project under a turnkey contract secured in 2022, started working on East Anglia Three in June, following the installation of the first monopile at the project site in April.

The offshore export cables will carry electricity from the offshore wind farm to land over a route approximately 147 kilometers long. 

The offshore cables will then be joined with cables on land, which extend around 37 kilometers from landfall to a new onshore converter station at Bramford. ScottishPower Renewables, Iberdrola’s UK company and the developer of East Anglia Three, is using ducting laid during the development of East Anglia One over five years ago, minimizing disruption and environmental impact, according to the company.

The 1.4 GW project is the second of ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia offshore wind farms to be developed and is part of the company’s East Anglia Hub, which also includes the 800 MW East Anglia One North and the 900 MW East Anglia Two.

East Anglia Three will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines, all of which are expected to be operational in 2026.

Once complete and linked with the existing National Grid substation, the 1.4 GW offshore wind farm will provide enough clean and green electricity to power the equivalent of 1.3 million homes, according to ScottishPower Renewables.

