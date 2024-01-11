ECSA welcomes Polish Shipping Association as new member

January 11, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) has welcomed the Polish Shipping Association as a full member.

Illustration. Courtesy of Port gdańsk

The Polish Shipping Association, a full ECSA member as of January 1, 2024, brings together the Polish Shipowners’ Association (ZAP) and the Polish Shipping Companies Association (PZPŻ).

“We are proud to welcome the Polish Shipping Association as a new member of ECSA. The Polish Shipping Association extends the geographical scope covered by our membership, brings additional expertise and knowledge, and further strengthens the position of European shipowners in Brussels,” Sotiris Raptis, ECSA Secretary General said.

“We are delighted to become part of the ECSA membership and share our expertise and insight with colleagues from across the EU. The ECSA membership will allow us to strengthen the voice of Polish shipping to EU policymakers. The Polish membership is testament of the work of ECSA as the focal point of the European shipping industry in Brussels,” Marcin Talwik, representing the Polish Shipping Association, commented.

Founded in 1965, the European Community Shipowners’ Associations is the voice of the European shipping industry, promoting the interests of 21 associations.

Last week, the association appointed Karin Orsel as the first female President ever in the history of ECSA, with Mikki Koskinen joining as the new Vice-President.

“The strategic role of European shipping for the security of the Europe has come to the forefront. Our commitment is clear: to promote the energy transition of shipping, meet our climate targets, and foster the sector’s competitiveness amidst rapidly evolving geopolitical and security challenges. One of the main priorities of our industry is a people-centred transition,” the new ECSA President pointed out.