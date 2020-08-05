Eesti Gaas starts LNG bunkering at port of Hanasaari, Finland

August 5, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Estonian utility Eesti Gaas provided the truck-to-ship LNG bunkering operations for ESL Shipping bulk carriers Viikki and Haaga in the port of Hanasaari, Helsinki.

Courtesy of Eesti Gaas

The two sister vessels built in 2018, use liquefied natural gas as fuel in all engines, which together with hydrodynamic hull form and other innovative solutions reduce CO2-emissions by more than 50 per cent compared to previous vessel generation, Eesti Gaas noted in its statement.

“In addition to new passenger ships, new cargo ships are also increasingly switching to LNG technology. LNG will replace the diesel fuel used so far as a marine fuel, as a result of which we will have cleaner air and the Baltic Sea”, said Kalev Reiljan, member of the management board at Eesti Gaas.

Pasi Näkki, CEO of Elenger Marine, an Eesti Gaas unit, said the start of cooperation with ESL Shipping expands the company’s LNG bunkering portfolio.

“The first bunkering of M/S Viikki on July 1 went according to the plan and without any problems, I am sure that our cooperation will be smooth,” Näkki added.