EGS Survey to start work at Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall’s ScotWind site

March 21, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

The UK-headquartered company EGS Survey will carry out a survey campaign at the Muir Mhòr floating wind project site in Scotland, being developed by Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall.

EGS Ventus; Photo source: EGS Survey

Starting next month, EGS Survey will be performing preliminary geophysical and environmental surveys using the vessel EGS Ventus, with the work to be conducted from Peterhead Port and expected to be completed in July this year, according to a recently issued Notice to Mariners.

According to a press release from the project partners from January, ESG Survey has signed a multi-million-pound contract for the work which will support site characterisation.

The company will perform a survey of a wind farm area equating to approximately 200 square kilometres, in addition to an offshore export cable corridor area of 100 square kilometres once the point of landfall has been identified.

The data collected through EGS’s surveys will inform the project’s geotechnical approach and support an accelerated timetable for the consent applications, the Muir Mhòr partners said.

The multi-million-pound contract of EGS International comes after last year’s announcement that the developers already awarded over GBP 3 million in development contracts with Scottish and UK-based suppliers.

Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall won the rights to develop the offshore wind farm site, located 67 kilometres off the Scottish east coast, in the ScotWind seabed leasing round last year.

The two partners plan for the Muir Mhòr (initially named Mara Mhòr) floating wind farm to have a capacity of up to 798 MW.

Subject to planning and grid infrastructure approvals, the floating wind farm is on schedule to be put into operation in 2030.