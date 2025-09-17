Back to overview
Elcogen opens new solid oxide technology facility, boosting production to 360 MW

Business Developments & Projects
September 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Estonian clean energy technology manufacturer Elcogen has officially opened ELCO I, a solid oxide technology facility on the outskirts of Tallinn, increasing the company’s available production capacity from 10 MW to 360 MW.

Copyright Elcogen; Author Raigo Pajula

The facility integrates advanced automation, R&D capabilities, and sustainable design features to support international supply chains, Elcogen said, adding that it is powered by a 9 MW energy supply from the nearby Iru Power Plant and incorporates sustainability measures such as process heat reuse and thermal oxidisers to reduce emissions.

With approximately €50 million in capital investment, the facility was reportedly delivered on time and on budget by construction partner Maru Ehitus AS and equipment suppliers. Funding for the project was provided by Elcogen stakeholders, including U.S.-based energy technology company Baker Hughes and South Korea’s conglomerate HD Hyundai. As informed, the project also received support from the European Innovation Fund, which has committed an additional €25 million to expand capacity under Elcogen’s ELCO I initiative.

Enn Õunpuu, CEO of Elcogen, stated: “This new facility is built for scale, speed, and global impact. As demand for reliable Solid Oxide-based clean energy solutions accelerates worldwide, Elcogen is now uniquely positioned to deliver the high-performance technology the market needs, at commercial volumes.”

“As the name implies, ELCO I serves as a flagship model designed to guide future development initiatives globally. It reflects our broader vision for international expansion and leadership in clean energy solutions. We plan to eventually license our technology and manufacturing blueprint to trusted partners. This ensures consistent IP control while enabling local manufacturing – a particularly attractive proposition for markets focused on domestic production and resilient supply chains.”

Chris Nash, Chair of Elcogen’s Board of Directors, remarked: “This new facility sends a strong message that Elcogen is ready for large scale delivery. We are committed to partnering with global system integrators, strategic partners and governments to build resilient, low-carbon energy systems of the future.”

Founded in 2001, Elcogen supplies fuel cell and electrolyzer components to various clean energy projects. The company’s components – cells, stacks, and modules – are reportedly integrated into third-party systems for a wide range of applications, including distributed energy, off-grid and stationary power, industrial backup, green hydrogen production, and Power-to-X solutions.

Elcogen’s workforce is said to include nearly 150 employees from over 20 nationalities. The new facility is expected to eventually support the creation of circa 300 local jobs as the company transitions to mass production and increases global delivery capabilities.

Õunpuu noted: “Yes, we are expanding capacity, but this is also about increasing the performance of our products and reducing costs for our partners across the energy value chain. This is a facility designed to deliver on the promise of clean energy, now.”

Commenting on the opening of the facility, Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe, said: “With Elcogen’s new facility, Europe gains a powerful boost in electrolysis and fuel cell capacity – technologies that are inseparable from the hydrogen economy. The roots of excellence now bear fruit on an industrial scale. This makes us proud as Europeans: hydrogen is the people’s molecule, and Estonia shows how to turn vision into reality.”

In other 2025 news, Elcogen secured a €5 million investment from SmartCap, a venture capital fund supporting Estonian greentech companies. Furthermore, the manufacturer entered into a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiss industrial equipment supplier Casale to collaborate on green ammonia and other Power-to-X projects.

