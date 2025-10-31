Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Topsoe opens its first SOEC manufacturing facility in Denmark

Business Developments & Projects
October 31, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Danish technology company Topsoe has inaugurated its first solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) stack manufacturing facility in Herning, Denmark.

Credit: Topsoe

It is understood that the stacks, tested at Topsoe’s demonstration plant, will be used to produce green hydrogen, which can be converted into ammonia and methanol, considered essential for industrial decarbonization.

As disclosed, the factory is initially designed to manufacture 500 MW of electrolyzers per year. It is said to integrate automation, precision manufacturing, and materials science capabilities in a single site. When fully loaded, after ten years, it is expected to service up to 10 GW of installed capacity at customer sites, reportedly enabling the reduction of 15 million metric tons of CO2 annually, compared to hydrogen produced from natural gas.

According to Topsoe, the produced stacks will be deployed globally, particularly in Europe and the United States (U.S.). The company has already signed offtake agreements with U.S.-based developer First Ammonia for their green ammonia project in Texas, U.S., and with Spanish shipping and chemicals company Forestal del Atlántico for their e-methanol project in Spain. Both agreements include a 10-year service warranty program.

Roeland Baan, CEO of Topsoe, stated:​ “Our SOEC facility will be a game-changer for the energy transition. The technology’s unmatched efficiency is pivotal for scaling green hydrogen production for industrial decarbonization. With this facility, we are moving SOEC technology and Power-to-X from ambition to reality – at a scale and speed that’s urgently needed. This achievement is a testament to Topsoe’s world-class innovation, determination and ability to transform advanced, science-based solutions into industrial impact.”

Morten Bødskov, the Danish Minister for Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs, commented: “This is a big day for Topsoe, for Herning and for Denmark. Topsoe turns knowledge into action and complex chemistry into real change – and their technologies make industries cleaner. Investments like this show what’s possible. They create jobs, growth and a greener future. This new factory is an example of what we need – Danish and European investments in green technology.”

