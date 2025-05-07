Elcogen and Casale eye joint green ammonia and PtX opportunities

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Estonian clean energy technology manufacturer Elcogen has entered into a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiss industrial equipment supplier Casale to collaborate on green ammonia and other Power-to-X (P2X) projects.

Copyright Elcogen; Author Raigo Pajula

As disclosed, the two companies will explore commercial projects of mutual interest, with the aim of integrating Elcogen’s solid oxide electrolysis stack and stack module technology into Casale’s plants, and potentially other P2X applications globally. In addition, Elcogen is expected to provide its technology platform and related technical services to support Casale in its process design efforts for developers in the international market.

By coupling green hydrogen technology into ammonia production and leveraging renewable energy sources, emissions could be “significantly” reduced, Elcogen stressed, claiming that by combining its solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology with Casale’s ammonia solutions, the parties will be able to propose “leading” solutions to the green ammonia market.

Mikael Jansen, Director of Business Development at Elcogen, said: “Solid oxide technology is on track to reach cost parity with PEM and Alkaline systems soon, and once it does, it will offer even greater value. With a lower levelised cost of hydrogen, greater scalability, and a lack of reliance on precious materials like iridium and platinum, it’s a future-proof technology that’s expected to become a key player in the green ammonia space as it matures. This will provide a competitive advantage to both companies.”

“This MoU is an exciting step forward. With over 100 years of experience, Casale is a world-class player, and we are humbled that a major ammonia technology provider shares our same vision. Together, we are making a tangible contribution to world sustainability goals. We’re poised to set a new standard for sustainable ammonia production.”

Federico Zardi, CEO of Casale, commented: “Observing Elcogen’s achievements in solid oxide technology, we see a highly complementary fit with Casale’s deep expertise in process integration and plant design. This collaboration opens new possibilities for industrial applications of green hydrogen, particularly in ammonia production and also in other technologies. We believe this partnership will allow both companies to explore innovative solutions in the Power-to-X space, building on our shared commitment to accelerate the energy transition.”

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2025, Elcogen secured a €5 million investment from SmartCap, a venture capital fund supporting Estonian greentech companies. The funding is expected to fuel the company’s growth trajectory, enabling it to further expand operations, scale production capacity, and drive business development to better serve existing and new customers worldwide.

As for Casale’s activities, at the beginning of the year, the supplier was chosen by Indian green hydrogen and ammonia producer AM Green for the conversion of two grey ammonia plants into a green ammonia complex in Kakinada, India.

