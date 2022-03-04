Elisa Aquila LNG carrier delivered to Edison

March 4, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

The LNG carrier Elisa Aquila, commercially managed by France LNG Shipping, was delivered to Italian energy player Edison that chartered the ship under a long-term contract.

Courtesy of NYK

Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries constructed the LNG carrier. On the other hand, the France LNG Shipping commercially manages the ship. It is a France-based ship-owning company, a joint venture between France’s Geogas LNG and Japan’s NYK.

The vessel is 297 metres long, with a gross tonnage of 118,753 tonnes.

Elisa Aquila will be the second vessel under a charter deal with French electric power company Electricité de France. EDF controls Edison as of 2012.

The charter deal is on a long-term basis of up to 20 years, including extension options.

The LNG carrier will take part in LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean, a French ship management company.

Elisa Aquila features WinGD dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines and an Air Liquide refrigeration system that can tap surplus boil-off gas. It also features the 174,000 cubic meters capacity membrane-type tank, manufactured by GTT.

Last year, NYK released the ‘NYK Group ESG Story‘. This is a guideline that specifically details concrete efforts to integrate environmental, social, and governance into the management strategies of the group. It also aims to promote activities that contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals through business activities.











