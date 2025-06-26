Knutsen takes delivery of first of 10 LNG carriers for charter to QatarEnergy

LNG carrier Mraikh
June 26, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Knutsen LNG France, a subsidiary of Norwegian shipping company Knutsen, has taken over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier from South Korea’s HD Hyundai to deliver it to its new charterer, QatarEnergy.

LNG carrier Mraikh; Source: Knutsen via LinkedIn

According to a social media post by Knutsen, the 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier Mraikh was delivered on June 26, 2025. After usual safety drills, housekeeping, and idle vetting, the vessel is slated to set sail tomorrow, on June 27, to become part of QatarEnergy’s fleet. Nine more vessels will join it in due time.

Mraikh, which brings Knutsen’s French fleet to 15 units, is equipped with the latest energy efficiency measures, including an air lubrication system and LNG-compatible boilers. As explained by Knutsen, this contributes to lower emissions and more sustainable voyages.

Source: Knutsen LNG France via LinkedIn

Two months ago, HD Hyundai delivered another LNG carrier, Józef Piłsudski, to the French player. This vessel joined the fleet of Poland’s Orlen, together with another LNG carrier, Jan Paderewski.

