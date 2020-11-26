EnBW issues He Dreiht inter-array cable contract call

November 26, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

German energy company EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG has issued a call for the turnkey supply of inter-array cables at the 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm.

The scope of the contract includes the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) of the inter-array cables.

The assumed scope will comprise between 90 and 120 kilometres of inter-array cables divided in up to 70 individual cable connections.

The three- year contract is scheduled to start in January 2022. The tender will remain open until 8 January 2021.

He Dreiht is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea, about 85 kilometres north of the island Borkum and 95 kilometres west of the island Helgoland.

In April 2017, EnBW secured rights to develop the 900 MW project by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany.

The wind farm will feature wind turbines with an individual rated capacity of at least 7 MW, scheduled to be commissioned by 2025.