EnBW issues He Dreiht inter-array cable contract call
German energy company EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG has issued a call for the turnkey supply of inter-array cables at the 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm.
The scope of the contract includes the engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) of the inter-array cables.
The assumed scope will comprise between 90 and 120 kilometres of inter-array cables divided in up to 70 individual cable connections.
The three- year contract is scheduled to start in January 2022. The tender will remain open until 8 January 2021.
He Dreiht is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea, about 85 kilometres north of the island Borkum and 95 kilometres west of the island Helgoland.
In April 2017, EnBW secured rights to develop the 900 MW project by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany.
The wind farm will feature wind turbines with an individual rated capacity of at least 7 MW, scheduled to be commissioned by 2025.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 months ago
EnBW discontinues He Dreiht monopile installation tender
EnBW HeDreiht GmbH has discontinued the tendering procedure for a vessel and equipment sought for th...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Vessels and crew wanted for geotechnical surveys offshore Germany
EnBW has opened a tender to hire sea-going vessels with crew for the main geotechnical investigation...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Hellenic Cables wins largest-ever inter-array contract
Hellenic Cables has secured a contract with DEME Offshore to supply the inter-array cables and acces...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Hohe See and Albatros come through for EnBW
German energy company EnBW’s Renewable Energies segment more than doubled its operating result...Posted: 3 months ago