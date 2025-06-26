Prysmian to supply export cables for Welsh tidal energy array

Source: Inyanga Marine Energy Group
June 26, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

The Italy-based global power cable manufacturer Prysmian will supply subsea export cables for the HydroWing tidal energy array, led by UK-based Inyanga Marine Energy Group at the Morlais site off Anglesey, Wales.

Scheduled for deployment in early 2026, the HydroWing array aims to deliver 20 MW of predictable marine energy to the UK grid using seabed-mounted underwater wings that rotate with tidal currents to generate electricity. 

According to Prysmian, the system mirrors wind turbines but harnesses ocean currents instead, leveraging a predictable tidal resource driven by lunar cycles.

The Morlais site is one of Europe’s largest consented zones for tidal stream energy. The Welsh Government has supported its development with £8 million (around $10 million) in equity investment, alongside a £2 million investment in Inyanga.

Prysmian’s role is said to involve manufacturing and delivering export cables capable of operating in harsh marine environments. The cables will transfer electricity from the subsea turbines to shore.

“We are honored to contribute to a project that not only showcases cutting-edge marine engineering but also aligns with our deep commitment to driving the energy transition forward,” said Massimiliano Tommasini, Vice President of Offshore Specialties at Prysmian.

The project aims to demonstrate the scalability of tidal stream energy as a stable and repeatable solution for coastal regions. According to Prysmian, tidal energy is a promising renewable source because it’s predictable and consistent, and unlike wind or solar, tides follow a reliable schedule. 

“This collaboration reflects Prysmian’s strategy to lead the shift toward cleaner energy. The company is investing heavily in research and development, sustainable manufacturing, and circular economy practices. Its submarine cables are increasingly made with recycled materials and produced using low-impact processes—all part of its goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2035,” said Prysmian.

HydroWing is described as a simple, cost-effective method for generating tidal stream energy. It consists of a structure that rests on the seabed and “wings” with turbines attached, which are easily lowered into place. These turbines work in both directions, generating power with the incoming and outgoing tides, and are economical to produce in large quantities.

To remind, at the end of 2024, Inyanga Marine Energy unveiled the design of its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy project, set to be demonstrated at the Morlais tidal energy site in Wales in 2025.

