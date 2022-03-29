EnBW picks He Dreiht inter-array cable supplier

March 29, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Seaway 7 has won an engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning (EPIC) contract with EnBW for the inter-array cables for the He Dreiht offshore wind project in Germany.

The scope includes the supply and installation of around 100 kilometers of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems (CPSs).

The contract award is subject to He Dreiht reaching financial close by mid-2023.

Seaway 7’s cable-laying vessels are set to commence work on the project in 2025.

“We are working intensively on the preparations for He Dreiht in the lead-up to our investment decision in 2023 and are excited to have Seaway 7 on board for this project as well,” said Jörn Däinghaus, EnBW’s project director for He Dreiht.

He Dreiht is located within the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea, about 85 kilometers north of Borkum Island and 95 kilometers west of Helgoland Island.

EnBW secured rights to develop the 900 MW offshore wind farm in April 2017 by placing a zero-subsidy bid in the first competitive tender in Germany and expects to start offshore works in the first quarter of 2024.

The offshore wind farm, which will feature Vestas 15 MW turbines, is scheduled to be fully commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2025.