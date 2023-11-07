Eni and Snam unveil Italy’s first carbon capture and storage project

November 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Italy’s oil and gas giant Eni and energy infrastructure operator Snam have launched the first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Italy.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Snam CEO Stefano Venier signed an agreement on December 19, 2022, to jointly develop and manage Phase 1 of the Ravenna CCS Project through an equal joint venture.

The Ravenna CCS Hub project was presented at an event held on October 25 in Ravenna, when the project’s dedicated website was also launched.

The plant’s objective is to contribute to reducing emissions from hard-to-abate industrial sectors to make them more sustainable and more competitive in the market, creating the conditions for new opportunities for economic growth through decarbonization.

Once started, the plant will be able to immediately reduce up to 90% of the industrial CO2 emissions in the Ravenna district.

Phase 1 covers the capture of 25,000 tons of CO2 emitted from Eni’s natural gas treatment plant in Casalborsetti. Once captured, the CO2 will be piped to the Porto Corsini Mare Ovest platform and injected into the homonymous depleted gas field offshore Ravenna.

Over 500 new jobs are expected to be available during Phase 1 of the project. Project start-up is expected in 2026.