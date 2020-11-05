Eni: Coral-Sul FLNG modules lifting complete (Video)
Italian oil and gas company Eni said the last of the 13 topside modules for the Coral-Sul FLNG facility has been lifted at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea.
This lifting, which marks the end of the onshore-modules fabrication campaign configuring the entire gas treatment and liquefaction plant, is to schedule and in line with the expected sail-away in 2021 and gas production start-up in 2022, the company said in its statement.
The massive 70 thousand tons topside was lifted onto the hull one module at a time and is now complete. However, construction continues with integration and commissioning activities, Eni said.
“This is a great achievement for Area 4 Partners, in the middle of all struggles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and confirms our commitment to the successful development of the Coral South project,” stated Roberto Dall’Omo, the general manager of Eni Rovuma Basin.
Construction of the Coral-Sul FLNG hull and topside modules started in September 2019. The hull was launched in January 2020 and this was followed by the lifting of the first topside module in May 2020.
With a capacity of 3.4 million tons of liquefied gas per year, it will be located offshore Mozambique and put in production the considerable resources of the Coral gas field in the Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin.
The Coral South project is the pioneering project operated by Eni Rovuma Basin on behalf of the Area 4 partners, namely Mozambique Rovuma Venture, a joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and CNPC, Galp, KOGAS and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos.
It is based on six ultra-deepwater wells in the Coral Field, at a water depth of around 2,000 meters, feeding via a fully flexible system the Coral-Sul FLNG.
The Coral field has approximately 16 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and was discovered by Eni in May 2012.
