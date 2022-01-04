Eni’s Coral-Sul FLNG arrives in Mozambique

January 4, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

The Coral-Sul FLNG vessel, the first floating LNG facility to be in the deep waters of the African continent, has arrived in Mozambique from Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard in South Korea.

Illustration; Courtesy of Eni

The FLNG vessel, with a capacity of 3.4 million tonnes of LNG per year, will be specifically located in the Rovuma basin offshore Mozambique.

It will produce gas from the Coral offshore gas field. The field has approximately 16 trillion cubic feet of gas in place. Italian oil and gas Eni, the leader of this project, discovered it back in May 2012.

Specifically, Coral South is a landmark project for the industry; it is to project Mozambique onto the global LNG stage through the development of gas resources.

The Institute of National Petroleum of Mozambique (INP) informed of the arrival of the vessel in the Rovuma Basin on 3 January 2022.

The production at Coral-Sul FLNG will start in the second half of 2022, and it will contribute to increasing gas availability in the country.

To remind, Coral South Project achieved Final Investment Decision in 2017. The construction of the FLNG hull and topside modules started in September 2019.

Samsung Heavy Industries was responsible for the entire vessel construction process; from hull design to commissioning, as well as topside production design and manufacturing. SHI held the official launch ceremony of the Coral-Sul FLNG in November 2021.

Notably, SHI has built three out of four FLNG orders placed around the world so far.