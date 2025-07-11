A large vessel at sea
Technip Energies bags preliminary FLNG deal in Africa



July 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

French-based engineering company Technip Energies has won a contract to perform early-stage work relating to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit offshore Africa.

Coral Sul FLNG; Source: Eni

As disclosed, the deal covers preliminary activities only, while additional order intake is expected to follow the full contract award. The contract will be effective until September 30, 2025.

While the client’s name has not been revealed, the French player described the deal as large, a designation it uses for contract values ranging from €250 million to €500 million.

Having delivered three open-sea units worldwide, boasting a capacity of 8.2 million tons per annum (mtpa), Technip Energies claims to be a global leader in the FLNG segment.

The units the company has delivered encompass PFLNG SATU in Malaysia, and FLNGs Prelude and Coral Sul in Australia and Mozambique, respectively.

In late May, the French player was appointed by ETYFA to complete the LNG import terminal project in Vassilikos, Cyprus.

Before that, it was hired by India’s Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for a detailed engineering design contract relating to the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4) offshore Qatar.

