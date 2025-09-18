Enviros Group rapidly expands Southeast Asia presence with HGIS acquisition

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
September 18, 2025, posted by Offshore-Energy.biz

Enviros Group broadens its APAC footprint by joining forces with one of the region’s leading and largest offshore survey companies.

Photo by HGIS

Enviros Group (Enviros) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Hurricane Geo Inspection Survey Sdn. Bhd. (HGIS), one of Southeast Asia’s most established and awarded offshore survey companies, in a multi-million dollar deal.

Founded in 2008, HGIS has successfully delivered major projects for energy operators including Petronas, Shell, PTTEP, HESS, Chevron, Mubadala, INPEX, McDermott, Allseas and Hereema, servicing and building a reputation for safety, technical capability, reliability, and service excellence.

This acquisition marks another significant milestone for Enviros, following the recent integration of Alpine. Together, these moves highlight the company’s strategy of scaling rapidly across Southeast Asia while laying a strong foundation for future international expansion into the APAC region.

We are excited to welcome HGIS as part of Enviros’ family. This acquisition reflects our ambition to grow rapidly while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and reliability,” said Alffi Syahrin, Enviros Executive Director. “Together with Alpine, the addition of HGIS positions us strongly in Southeast Asia and provides a solid platform for further international growth.

By bringing HGIS’ long-standing expertise in advanced seabed survey and inspection, Enviros is expanding its service offerings and enhancing its ability to support clients across East and West Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia.

With both HGIS and Alpine now part of its operations, Enviros is accelerating its transformation into a truly global player, combining expanded technical capabilities with a broader geographic footprint.

