Enviros Group Expands Middle East Operations with New Offices in UAE

Business Developments & Projects
August 26, 2025, posted by Offshore-Energy.biz

Forging a stronger presence at the heart of the Middle East

Photo taken with one of Enviros Group’s geotechnical drilling units during the UAE office opening (Photo: Enviros Group)

Written by Enviros Group

Enviros Group (Enviros) has strengthened its presence in the Middle East with the opening of three new offices in the United Arab Emirates; two in Abu Dhabi and one in Dubai. The move marks a significant step forward in the company’s broader strategy to expand its global reach and deepen its engagement with key regional markets. 

This expansion allows Enviros to better support clients across the UAE and the wider Middle East by delivering high-quality services in land and nearshore environments. The newly established offices provide a strategic base from which the company can respond more efficiently to project needs, industry developments, and regional growth opportunities.  

As part of its core offering, Enviros will continue to deliver integrated Climate, Environment, Metocean, and Solutions (CEMS) services. These capabilities are increasingly in demand as industries navigate more complex environmental standards, sustainability targets, and operational risks. With a local presence, Enviros can provide more agile, responsive support tailored to the specific challenges of the region. 

The UAE remains a prominent location for companies looking to align with national development goals, and Enviros’ investment reflects a strong commitment to long-term growth in the country. The expansion also supports local employment and knowledge development, with a focus on building lasting value within the communities it serves. 

With this new footprint, Enviros is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the region’s infrastructure, environmental resilience, and sustainable growth, while continuing to deliver on its promise of technical excellence across all regions.

