Envison Energy supplies green ammonia for 'pioneering' bunkering operation

July 28, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

China-based green technology company Envision Energy has supplied green ammonia for the ‘pioneering’ bunkering of an ammonia-fueled tugboat at Dalian Port.

According to Envision Energy, the operation took place at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry’s terminal in Dalian, where China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers conducted the inaugural bunkering of green ammonia fuel for a 5,500-horsepower tugboat.

Equipped with an independently developed ammonia dual-fuel engine and a dedicated fuel supply system, the tugboat achieves an ammonia substitution rate of up to 91%, reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels and cutting carbon emissions during operations. The vessel has obtained the “Ammonia Fuel Tug” classification from China Classification Society.

The green ammonia for the bunkering operation was produced at Envision Energy’s green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Chifeng.

Said to be ‘the world’s largest and most cost-effective facility of its kind’, the plant is powered by an independent renewable energy system, integrating wind, solar, and energy storage with proprietary hydrogen and ammonia production technologies.

The project has received the ISCC Plus certification, making it the ‘world’s first’ project to be certified for green ammonia with a verified greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint. Additionally, the green ammonia produced has been awarded renewable ammonia certification from Bureau Veritas, Envison Energy stated.

The company described the bunkering operation as a ‘historic achievement’ which demonstrates that the entire value chain, from green ammonia production to transportation, bunkering, and operation of ammonia-powered vessels, is now fully established.

“This successful bunkering demonstrates how net zero fuels can scale from renewable power generation to hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping – a true breakthrough for green ammonia,” said Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy.

“We are proud that our green ammonia powered the world’s first bunkering of its kind. It’s a testament to Envision’s ability to deliver end-to-end net zero solutions that accelerate the replacement of fossil fuels with green energy in shipping and redefine what’s possible for the broader industrial transition.”

