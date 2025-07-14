Back to overview
Envision launches large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia plant

Business Developments & Projects
July 14, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Chinese corporation Envision Energy has officially commissioned its large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production facility, located in the Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park.

Set to deliver 320,000 tons of green ammonia annually, with exports commencing in Q4 of 2025, the plant is said to be designed to support advancements in clean energy and industrial decarbonization.

As disclosed, it is powered by a proprietary AI-integrated off-grid renewable system, featuring advanced wind turbines, grid-forming battery storage, and predictive meteorological modeling. According to Envision, the system “dynamically balances wind and solar input with electrolyzer and ammonia synthesis demands, ensuring continuous, cost-effective green fuel production without grid reliance.”

Lei Zhang, Envision’s Founder and CEO, stated: “This is more than a technological milestone. Scalable, green alternatives are now real and operational. We can’t get to net zero without green hydrogen, and we can’t afford to wait. This is the blueprint for a clean energy future.”

It is understood that the facility has been awarded the Bureau Veritas Renewable Ammonia Certification and has already attracted commercial interest, including a long-term offtake agreement with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni. This partnership aims to accelerate green ammonia adoption in sectors like fertilizers, chemicals, and shipping.

To note, Envision is involved in the development of smart wind turbines, energy storage, and green hydrogen, among other activities, and aims to reach price parity with grey ammonia and methanol by 2028, supporting the competitiveness of green fuels.

