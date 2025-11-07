COSL Prospector rig; Source: Canarship
Home Fossil Energy Equinor gearing up to spud Barents Sea wildcat with COSL rig

November 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has obtained clearance from the Norwegian authorities for drilling activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), which will be undertaken with a semi-submersible rig owned by COSL Drilling Europe, an offshore drilling contractor.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for the wellbore 7220/7-5 in production license 532, which is valid from May 15, 2009, to the same date in 2049.

The license is operated by Equinor with a 46.3% interest, while its partners, Vår Energi and Petoro, hold the remaining 30% and 23.7% stakes, respectively.

This well will be drilled with the COSL Prospector rig in December 2025. The rig won a two-year contract in September 2023, with three years of extension options for a maximum duration of five years.

This deal builds on the cooperation between Vår Energi and Equinor, enabling the duo to secure access to the rig for the 2024-2026 period.

With a maximum drilling depth of 7,500 meters, the COSL Prospector rig is of GG5000 design and can operate in water depths up to 1,500 meters.

