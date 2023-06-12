Equinor taps Aker Solutions for ‘first, umbilical-less TH installation’

June 12, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has awarded compatriot Aker Solutions with a contract for the first delivery of its Submersible Wireless Installer for Tubing (SWIFT).

Source: Aker Solutions

According to Aker Solutions, the advantage of SWIFT includes OPEX and carbon-footprint savings for operators by providing umbilical-less tubing hanger (TH) installations and retrievals that streamline operations.

The contract is said to represent the first commercial campaign for the SWIFT remotely operated TH tool and Equinor’s first, umbilical-less TH installation.

The scope for the SWIFT’s deployment includes 18 tubing hanger installations on the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea. For the project’s installations, SWIFT is expected to eliminate the need for 60 tons of topside equipment and associated maintenance and transport.

“With SWIFT, we bring an integrated package of products, tooling, and offshore personnel to Johan Castberg TH installation operations,” said Maria Peralta, EVP, Aker Solutions Subsea.

“We are certain that our consolidated offerings will add value to our first umbilical-less operation and reduce operational risks. In automatic mode, SWIFT reduces the risk of human error by eliminating handling in the hazardous area known as ‘the rig red zone’.”

SWIFT was developed in partnership with Envirex and will be manufactured at the company’s facilities in Bryne, Norway. Activities are expected to start in June 2024 and continue for two years.

Johan Castberg lies 240 kilometers northwest of Hammerfest. The field, which is expected to be producing for more than 30 years, has proven volumes estimated between 400 and 650 million barrels of oil.

In September 2022, Heerema Marine Contractors’ Sleipnir installed the last two pieces of the puzzle needed to make the Johan Castberg FPSO complete and ready for interconnection of the modules and final testing.