PTAS Aker Solutions remains in charge of brownfield services across Shell's assets in Brunei; Courtesy of Brunei Shell Petroleum
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Shell retains Aker Solutions on brownfield duty across offshore assets in Brunei

Shell retains Aker Solutions on brownfield duty across offshore assets in Brunei

Business Developments & Projects
June 4, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP), a subsidiary of a joint venture company between the Brunei government and the UK-headquartered Shell, has decided to prolong a brownfield services assignment, which PTAS Aker Solutions, a local joint venture between Norway’s Aker Solutions and PTAS, is carrying out in Brunei. 

PTAS Aker Solutions remains in charge of brownfield services across Shell's assets in Brunei; Courtesy of Brunei Shell Petroleum

The two-year contract extension in Southeast Asia, worth between NOK 1.5 billion ($148.3 million) and NOK 2.5 billion ($247.2 million), enables PTAS Aker Solutions to keep providing offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum.

The local player, which serves as the main contractor, will deliver offshore restoration maintenance construction (ORMC) services, managed from its office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam. 

After Aker Solutions secured the first ORMC contract with Shell in 2012, PTAS Aker Solutions won the current contract in 2020. The scope of work covers maintenance and upgrades to sustain production levels across offshore assets in the South China Sea. 

Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and Head of Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle Business, commented: “We look forward to leveraging an optimized delivery model and driving targeted improvement initiatives during this contract period.

“As the main contractor, we are committed to enhancing new ways of working and improving performance and efficiency while delivering cost reductions across the value chain.” 

BSP, perceived to be responsible for over 90% of the country’s daily production, sends its oil and gas to countries such as Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and others, thanks to more than 200 offshore structures linked by over 5,000 kilometers of pipelines, recovering oil and gas from over 4,500 reservoirs produced through more than 800 wells.

Shell recently hired Noble Corporation’s drillship for a drilling campaign off the coast of Brunei. This followed the deal awarded to Serikandi Hilong for the engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) of redundant offshore structures in Bruneian waters.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles