Njord field in the Norwegian Sea; Credit: Even Kleppa/Lizette Bertelsen – Equinor
Cleantech firm finds work on Equinor's Norwegian Sea platform

Cleantech firm finds work on Equinor’s Norwegian Sea platform

June 20, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norway-based cleantech service provider Soiltech has received a call-off order under the frame agreement with compatriot energy giant Equinor to provide fluid treatment (STT) services on the latter’s platform offshore Norway.

As disclosed, the services will be provided at the Njord A floating steel platform in Norway, with expected startup in Q3 2025. The deal has a duration until June 2026, option periods excluded, or 2034 if all option periods are exercised.

Subject to the exercise of options, Soiltech considers this a substantial contract, a designation it uses for deals worth NOK 10–20 million, or $0.9–1.9 million.

“We continue to improve our technologies with a focus on waste reduction and waste recycling, and thereby realizing considerable cost reductions for our clients,” noted Erik Røvde, Soiltech’s VP operations. “From more than 25 ongoing operations world-wide, we gather unique amounts of data which are used to enhance the efficiency of our fluid treatment services.”

In October, Equinor picked Soiltech for a solid waste management contract on the Statfjord B platform, with startup scheduled for Q4 2024.

Njord is located in the Norwegian Sea, 30 kilometres west of the Draugen oilfield. After its discovery in 1986, the production from Njord started in 1997. According to Equinor, the field produced 167 million barrels of oil and 11 billion standard cubic meters of gas until 2016.

In the period from 2016 to 2022, the platform, Njord A, and its associated storage ship, Njord B, underwent an extensive rebuild to extend the life of the field, which was originally meant to stop producing in 2013, until 2040.

As for the Norwegian giant’s core business activities, earlier today, it was announced that its field in the Barents Sea, Johan Castberg, reached its peak capacity of 220,000 barrels of oil per day three months after achieving first oil.

