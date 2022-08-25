Equinor, Vår Energi to support subsea multiphase pump development

August 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian oil and gas producers Equinor and Vår Energi have joined FASTSubsea’s program to develop and test a low-cost topside-less subsea multiphase pump, a project also supported by Malaysian operator Petronas.

Under the agreement, Equinor and Vår Energi will support the development and testing program with funding and end-user expertise. In return, the operators get to influence and gain early access to the technology.

The participation from the Norwegian players comes in addition to a NOK 11 million (around $1.13 million) commitment from the Research Council of Norway.

“Getting this participation from large operators such as Equinor and Vår Energi is a significant achievement”, says Morten Pedersen, engineering senior VP for Subsea, at Aker Solutions.

FASTSubsea informed that the project is already well underway with low technical risk as all major components are already individually qualified for subsea process use. Final system testing is scheduled to start in 2023.

FASTSubsea, a joint venture between FSubsea and Aker Solutions, was created in 2019 to help operators increase oil recovery.

It combines Aker Solutions’ multiphase hydraulic technology with FSubsea’s Hydromag technology to create a highly robust and simple seal-less multiphase pump.

According to Alexander Fuglesang, managing director of FASTsubsea, the game-changing FASTsubsea technology allows operators to more rapidly and effectively extract additional hydrocarbons from existing offshore wells and installed infrastructure.

End-users are drawn to the technology as increased recovery (IOR) now can be done in a much more environmentally friendly way and at up to 50% lower investment (Capex) than conventional subsea pumping systems.

