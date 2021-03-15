ESB seeks consultancy services for offshore wind electrical infrastructure

March 15, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board (ESB) has issued a tender for electrical consultancy services for the export transmission systems and cable array systems for future offshore wind projects.

The services will be delivered for various projects which are at different stages of development, for future generation auctions in Ireland and UK, and for acquisition opportunities within the electricity markets.

The Irish state-owned electricity company plans to award long-term framework agreements to several companies after the tendering procedure. The deadline for submission of requests to participate in the tender has been set to 14 April.

ESB is behind the development of the 330 MW Oriel and the 500 MW Clogherhead wind farms in Ireland through a partnership with Parkwind. The company has also teamed up with Equinor to co-develop offshore wind assets in Ireland.

Outside Ireland, ESB holds a 12.5 per cent stake in the 335 MW Galloper offshore wind farm in the UK (in operation since 2018) and 50 per cent in the 448 MW Neart na Gaoithe project off Scotland, which is currently under construction.