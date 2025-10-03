Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure European ports call for ‘swift’ adoption of IMO NZF

European ports call for ‘swift’ adoption of IMO NZF

Regulation & Policy
October 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Ahead of the next International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting taking place on October 14 in London, the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) has urged IMO member states to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework.

Courtesy of the Port of Amsterdam

“This global initiative is a vital step towards decarbonising international shipping and will provide much-needed clarity for the sector as it transitions to low-emission operations,” ESPO highlighted.

The organization, which represents over 98 percent of the seaports in the European Union, has asked the European Commission to ensure “maximum alignment” between the IMO framework and existing EU measures such as FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) post IMO NZF adoption.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

A coherent regulatory landscape is vital to avoid double payment, reduce administrative burdens, and prevent market distortions and business leakage that is already undermining the competitiveness of European ports.

ESPO added that it looks forward to the upcoming assessment by the European Sustainable Shipping Forum (ESSF) and calls for a harmonized approach that supports the EU’s climate ambitions while maintaining a level playing field for the maritime industry.

“Combining decarbonisation and competitiveness is the priority of this Commission. The adoption of the IMO Net-Zero Framework and the direct follow-up by the Commission with a maximum alignment of the EU ETS maritime would give the EU ports sector a strong signal that the Commission walks the talk. Europe’s ports are strongholds of Europe’s sustainable and resilient future but can only play their role if they remain competitive,” Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO’s Secretary General, commented.

In other news, the European Commission started preparations for an EU Ports Strategy and EU Industrial Maritime Strategy this past summer.

As gateways for trade, logistics, energy and military mobility, ports must be fit to support Europe’s future economic and strategic needs, according to the commission. A comprehensive EU Ports Strategy will aim to support the long-term competitiveness of ports in terms with a focus on securityenergy transition, and sustainability.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles