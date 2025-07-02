European Commission kick-starts work on EU ports and industrial maritime strategies

Back to overview
Authorities & Government
July 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

In a long-awaited move, the European Commission has started preparations for an EU Ports Strategy and EU Industrial Maritime Strategy and is inviting stakeholders to participate in the process.

Courtesy of the European Commission; Credit: Mauro Bottaro

On July 1, 2025, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, hosted two high-level strategic dialogues in Brussels. The meetings brought together representatives from port, shipbuilding, shipping, inland waterway and related industries to help jointly define priorities, opportunities and actions to feed into the development of the EU ports and industrial maritime strategies.

As gateways for trade, logistics, energy and military mobility, ports must be fit to support Europe’s future economic and strategic needs, according to the commission. A comprehensive EU Ports Strategy will aim to support the long-term competitiveness of ports in terms with a focus on security, energy transition, and sustainability.

At the same time, Europe’s shipbuilding, maritime manufacturing and shipping sectors are under growing pressure from global competition and rising security risks. The EU Industrial Maritime Strategy will aim to reinforce the sector’s competitiveness and resilience, while driving forward its green and digital transition.

“With our upcoming EU Ports and Industrial Maritime Strategies, we aim to ensure that Europe’s ports and waterborne industries are equipped to lead the clean and digital energy transition, support defence and trade, and remain globally competitive,” Tzitzikostas commented.

“Broad stakeholder input is essential – we are committed to listening to the sector’s needs and ambitions to help shape a future-ready Europe.”

“As part of our industrial recovery plan, the Commission is committed to supporting sectors where Europe leads globally. The maritime industry and our ports are vital for Europe’s sovereignty. Our priority is to strengthen their competitiveness while driving their decarbonisation. Today’s dialogue is the first step towards a renewed ambition for our European maritime leadership,” Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, said.

The commission has also launched calls for evidence for both the EU Ports and EU Industrial Maritime Strategies, inviting stakeholders to share their views until July 28, 2025.

In September last year, the commission unveiled the decision to create an industrial maritime strategy in order to enhance “the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of Europe’s maritime manufacturing sector”. The development of the new industrial maritime strategy and port strategy are in line with the European Green Deal, which supports the green and digital transition of the waterborne sector.

A study released last year by the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) found that the investment needs of European port managing bodies amount to €80 billion for the next 10 years, up to 2034. A second key finding is that investments in sustainability and energy transition are becoming the second most important investment category for port authorities. With the new strategy, the EU authorities would support port managing bodies to implement much-needed projects.

