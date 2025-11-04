Back to overview
Everfuel inaugurates HySynergy, a 20 MW hydrogen production plant in Denmark

November 4, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Danish green hydrogen company Everfuel has inaugurated HySynergy, its 20 MW green hydrogen production plant in Fredericia, Denmark, and sent its first supply to Germany.

It is understood that this is the first time that RFNBO-certified green hydrogen produced in Denmark is being exported abroad.

Jacob Krogsgaard, CEO and Founder of Everfuel, said: “HySynergy is a symbol of Denmark leading the way in Europe’s green transition. We have now shown that green hydrogen can be produced at industrial scale, delivered to industry – and exported. For years, Denmark has talked about the potential of green hydrogen. Now we are showing that it is possible in practice, paving the way for the establishment of a real value chain and, in the coming years, a multiplication of production capacities as the hydrogen pipeline to Germany becomes available.”

The HySynergy project has been developed in collaboration with the Crossbridge Energy Fredericia refinery, which already receives green hydrogen from the plant for use in the production of liquid fuels.

Finn Schousboe, CEO of Crossbridge Energy, commented: “For Crossbridge Energy, the collaboration with Everfuel is an important milestone. We already use 35 tonnes of hydrogen per day in our production. That hydrogen is produced from fossil crude oil, but it can be replaced with green hydrogen, and we are already doing so in practice. Unfortunately, there is currently no incentive to keep improving. We have shown that we can – now legislation must keep up with developments so we can deliver on Denmark’s major green ambitions.”

To note, HySynergy is co-owned by Hy24, which manages a clean hydrogen infrastructure fund. The facility is among the largest green hydrogen production projects in Europe, and is supported with €6.5 million from the Danish Energy Agency and co-financed by the European Union through the Connecting Europe Facility with €3.8 million.

Everfuel said HySynergy marks the first step in its ambition to establish over 2 GW of electrolysis capacity in Denmark by 2035. In addition to future expansions of HySynergy, the company’s plan includes the development of Project Frigg, a large-scale plant in Revsing Energy Park near Vejen, from where hydrogen is expected to be delivered directly to German industrial customers via an upcoming hydrogen pipeline.

