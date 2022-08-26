Excelerate Energy’s FSRU Exemplar heads out to serve Finland

August 26, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

U.S.-based LNG company Excelerate Energy’s floating storage and regasification unit FSRU Exemplar has departed Argentina and is on its way to serve Finland and Estonia.

Courtesy of Excelerate Energy

This week, Excelerate Energy shared via social media that its FSRU Exemplar has completed another winter season delivering LNG regasification services to Argentina.

On 24 August, the FSRU departed Bahia Blanca and sailed to dock in Spain for maintenance and winterization. After this, it will go to the Baltic Sea to provide LNG regasification services to both Finland and Estonia.

”Our FSRU Exemplar departed Argentina yesterday. Its next destination is the Baltic Sea Region to bolster transatlantic energy security,” shared Excelerate Energy.

FSRU Exemplar, built in 2010, is 291 meters long and 43 meters wide vessel. It has a volume of approximately 151,000 cubic meters, corresponding to approximately 68,000 tonnes of LNG.

The FSRU delivered LNG for the 2021 winter season in Argentina, helping Argentina’s efforts to reduce its dependence on carbon-intensive and more expensive fuel. Between 2016 and 2020, Argentina reduced its CO2 emissions by approximately 9.5 million tonnes through the use of LNG.

Excelerate developed the Bahia Blanca GasPort, South America’s first LNG import terminal in 2008 and has also operated GNL Escobar, an LNG import terminal along the Paraná River, since 2011.

Now, Finland’s Gasgrid is leasing the FSRU from Excelerate Energy for a duration of 10 years. It aims to have the terminal available already next winter. The vessel’s capacity is sufficient for the gas needs of both Finland and Estonia.

This floating LNG terminal is to provide energy security and supply diversification to Finland while also serving more broadly the needs of the Baltic Sea region.



