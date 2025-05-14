FSRU Excelsior; Source: DET
Germany’s next LNG terminal chapter nearly all-set to go live

May 14, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), part of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and a state-owned operator of four liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, is closing in on the start-up of Germany’s second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven.

FSRU Excelsior; Source: DET

The final testing of ECOnnect Energy’s IQuay F-Class system at the Wilhelmshaven II terminal, said to be one of Europe’s most strategically important energy hubs, was expected to entail full system validation under the supervision of key industry partners and regulatory authorities. This system is built to deliver up to 8.5% of Germany’s natural gas imports directly to shore, without the need for fixed marine jetties or invasive construction.

“What’s being tested here is more than just a technical solution. It’s a new model for energy infrastructure that delivers faster, safer, and more sustainable results. Installed offshore in the sensitive Jade Bay ecosystem, the IQuay F-Class demonstrates that innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” underlined ECOnnect Energy.

According to the firm’s French contractor, Geocean, the 277-meter-long FSRU Excelsior, owned by the U.S.-based Excelerate Energy, has been moored off the coast of Wilhelmshaven, marking the start of commissioning activities. With a regasification capacity of up to 4.6 billion cubic meters (cbm) of LNG per year, this is described as a key asset in strengthening Europe’s energy resilience.

Geocean, which supported the installation of the IQuay ready-to-use solution for importing LNG to Wilhelmshaven, sees the initiation of the Wilhelmshaven FSRU project as a crucial step towards bolstering Germany’s energy security. With a storage capacity of 138,000 cubic meters of LNG, the FSRU Excelsior is set to feed up to 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas into the German gas grid.

In collaboration with ECOnnect Energy, the firm installed the subsea connection between the FSRU and the onshore grid through a bespoke offshore installation, entailing the laying of pipelines, installation of two pipeline end manifolds (PLEMs), and thermoplastic composite pipes (TCPs) under what are deemed to have been demanding winter conditions.

“Our modular Fast-Flex barge, specifically configured for this project, enabled fast and secure deployment in shallow waters. The transfer system is now fully operational. Regasified LNG will soon be injected into the German grid via the new WAL II pipeline,” highlighted Geocean.

The list of the DET-operated four LNG terminals on the German North Sea coast includes Wilhelmshaven 1Brunsbüttel, Wilhelmshaven II, and Stade. Worley was recently hired to handle the construction, installation, and commissioning services for Phase 2 of the Brunsbüttel FSRU in Germany.

