New booking enables Wärtsilä to work on Egypt-bound FSRU conversion gig

June 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of Finland’s technology group Wärtsilä, has received a new regasification module order from Höegh Evi for a conversion project that will see a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier repurposed into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) destined for deployment in Egypt.

Hoegh Gandria; Source: Höegh Evi

The regasification module will be installed onboard the Hoegh Gandria LNG carrier, bought in February 2023 to upgrade the vessel to a high-capacity FSRU for long-term deployment. This order, booked in Q1 2025, is said to further strengthen Wärtsilä’s position in LNG regasification systems. The Finnish player’s equipment is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2026.

Seatrium is tasked with the work related to the ship’s new lease on life. The conversion of the vessel is slated to be completed in Q4 2026. Upon completion, the FSRU Hoegh Gandria will be deployed in Egypt’s port of Sumed to replace the Hoegh Galleon, deployed in July 2024, which will remain in Egypt for up to an additional year before moving to Australia’s LNG terminal in Port Kembla in 2027.

Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director Sales & Marketing at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, emphasized: “Höegh Evi is a market leader in floating storage and regasification units and Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has been supplying them with regasification modules for some 20 years.

“This long-standing partnership not only underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector but also aligns with Wärtsilä’s strategic goals of enhancing solutions for decarbonisation.”

Thanks to a ten-year time charter agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the newly converted FSRU will have up to 1,000 mmscf/day of peak LNG regasification capacity, which is expected to make it a critical part of Egypt’s diversified and flexible energy infrastructure.

To this end, the FSRU Energos Power recently came to Alexandria Port to ensure a stable energy supply during peak summer demand.

Øivin Iversen, Chief of Projects in Höegh Evi, underlined: “We are very familiar with Wärtsilä’s regasification solutions and appreciate their quality and reliability. This vessel will act as a floating import terminal and will play an important role in supporting Egypt’s diversified energy system.

“Given the critical nature of the project, we needed a partner with proven technology and a highly efficient solution. Wärtsilä fully met all our requirements.”

The latest assignment comes shortly after the Finnish firm secured an electric propulsion system order with San Francisco Bay Ferry (SF Bay Ferry) for three fully battery-electric high-speed ferries.

