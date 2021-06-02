Excelerate’s FSRU starts operation in Bahia Blanca

June 2, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

US-based LNG company Excelerate Energy’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Exemplar has begun operations in Bahia Blanca, Argentina.

Courtesy of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy won competitive tender for seasonal regasification service in Bahia Blanca earlier this month.

Exemplar FSRU, built in 2010, has a storage capacity of 150,900 cubic metres.

The FSRU will deliver LNG for the 2021 winter season in Argentina, helping Argentina’s efforts to reduce their dependence on carbon-intensive and more expensive fuel.

Between 2016 and 2020, Argentina reduced its CO2 emissions by approximately 9.5 million tonness through the use of LNG.

Excelerate developed the Bahia Blanca GasPort, South America’s first LNG import terminal in 2008 and has also operated GNL Escobar, an LNG import terminal along the Paraná River, since 2011.