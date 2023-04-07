Premium
Exclusive: CSSC, CMA CGM pen record-breaking deal for 16 ultra-large boxships worth $3 bln
In a significant development for China's shipbuilding industry, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and French liner heavyweight CMA CGM have inked an agreement to construct 16 large container ships worth more than 21 billion Yuan ($3.06 billion).
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 12,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 2 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 2 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 12,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 125/ year
Save 16%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...