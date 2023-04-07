CMA CGM
Exclusive: CSSC, CMA CGM pen record-breaking deal for 16 ultra-large boxships worth $3 bln

April 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

In a significant development for China's shipbuilding industry, the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and French liner heavyweight CMA CGM have inked an agreement to construct 16 large container ships worth more than 21 billion Yuan ($3.06 billion).

