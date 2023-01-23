ExxonMobil books new vessel for decom ops offshore Australia

January 23, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Esso Australia, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, has entered into an agreement with Helix Energy Solutions to charter the Helix Q7000 semisubmersible vessel to support decommissioning activities in Gippsland Basin offshore Australia.

Illustration (Courtesy of ExxonMobil)

The light well intervention vessel will start its activities in Bass Strait from the end of 2023.

Esso Australia’s expanding fleet of mobile offshore assets now includes Rig 22, the HWT600, the DOF subsea multi-purpose support vessel, and soon the Helix Q7000.

According to ExxonMobil, Rig 22 is currently executing a plug and abandonment campaign at Flounder, while the HWT600 rig is finalizing plug and abandonment activities at Fortescue before it moves on to its next campaign at Bream.

The multi-purpose support vessel has concluded a marine life survey utilizing its remote-operated vehicle equipment, which will be followed by decommissioning activities at Perch and Dolphin monotowers this year.

Dylan Pugh, ExxonMobil Australia chair, said: “The Helix Q7000 is a welcome addition to our extensive fleet of vessels and rigs currently operating across the Gippsland Basin.”

“It is the fourth mobile offshore asset we have added to our decommissioning fleet, and marks the first time we will be using a light well intervention vessel for subsea work locally.”

A couple of months ago, Helix Energy Solutions secured a deepwater well decommissioning contract with Shell Brasil that included plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Campos basin’s Bijupira and Salema fields.