Shell Brasil taps Helix for well decommissioning

October 31, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Energy Solutions has secured a deepwater well decommissioning contract with Shell Brasil in the Campos Basin.

The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields.

The project is scheduled to commence in early 2024 for a minimum firm period of 12 months, plus customer options to extend.

Helix will provide the riser-based well intervention vessel Q7000, a 10k Intervention Riser System (IRS), and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to execute the contract.

“We are pleased that Helix has been awarded this major well decommissioning contract,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“This is another step forward in the execution of our strategic objectives which includes contributing to the energy transition by providing best-in-class and global leading decommissioning services. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Shell.”

Equipped with a DP3 system and the Helix-designed IRS, Q7000 can execute well intervention operations in water depths ranging from 85 to 3,000 meters.

According to Helix, the vessel has an open deck plan and tri-axial configuration and can perform a range of production enhancement operations including well clean-up and field development support, and is equally optimized for well decommissioning, including suspension, tubing removal, tree recovery and sea floor clearance.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Helix to provide well intervention services for Shell Posted: 7 months ago

Earlier this year, Helix entered into a multi-year contract with Shell Offshore to provide well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

For the scope of work, the company is providing either the Q4000 or Q5000 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k intervention riser system and ROVs.