First Ostwind 2 cable section in place

March 12, 2021, by Adnan Durakovic

The first cable section for the Ostwind 2 offshore grid connection was installed in the German part of the Baltic Sea in recent weeks, the transmission system operator 50Hertz said.

In the coming months, further cables will be laid in individual sections along the 90-kilometre-long route.

The work is being carried out by a consortium of NKT and Boskalis. NKT is supplying some 270 kilometres of 220 kV high-voltage AC XLPE offshore export cable, and eight kilometres of 220 kV high-voltage AC XLPE onshore cable. Boskalis is in charge of the installation of the cables.

Ostwind 2 will connect the Arcadis Ost 1 and the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farms to the German high voltage grid.

Together, the two wind farms will have a combined capacity of around 733 MW. 50Hertz is building three submarine cable systems (OST-2-1, OST-2-2, and OST-2-3) with a total capacity of 750 MW to deliver this output.

Ostwind 2. Source: 50Hertz.

The 257 MW Arcadis Ost 1, developed by the Belgian company Parkwind, is located in the West of Arkona cluster. The wind farm is situated some 20 kilometres off the Rügen island. It will comprise 27 Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines slated for commissioning in 2023.

The 476 MW Baltic Eagle, the project of the Spanish energy company Iberdrola, is located in the Arkona Sea cluster. The wind farm is located some 30 kilometres off Rügen, and about 90 kilometres off Lubmin and the onshore substation on the Greifswalder Bodden.

Iberdrola has also chosen the Vestas V174-9.5 MW model for the Baltic Eagle. The wind farm is scheduled to be operational in 2023.