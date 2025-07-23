First US subsea rock installation vessel launches, delivery early in 2026
July 23, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Texas-headquartered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has launched the first U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-compliant subsea rock installation vessel (SRIV), with delivery expected early in 2026.

Source: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Acadia, launched at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Pennsylvania, is capable of transporting and installing up to 20,000 metric tons of rock on the seabed, used as critical scour protection for subsea infrastructure such as power transmission cables, telecommunications cables, oil & gas pipelines, offshore wind turbine foundations, among other things.

“We are excited to see the launch of the Acadia, getting us closer to her expected delivery early next year which will also mark the completion of our major new build program. The Acadia is the centerpiece of our Offshore Energy growth strategy and will begin operations immediately upon leaving the shipyard,” said Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of GLDD.

The vessel was ordered by GLDD in 2021, with the first steel cut in July 2023. The keel for the vessel was laid in May 2024.

Acadia is of an Ulstein design and has an overall length of 140.5 meters, a breadth of 34.1 meters, and crew accommodation for 45 people.

According to GLDD, the vessel’s construction created over one million manhours of high-paying jobs at the shipyard, with steel sourced from Ohio and labor from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Louisiana.

Besides the U.S. domestic market, the company revealed it had expanded its market focus for Acadia to work in the international offshore energy development markets.

“The launch of the Acadia marks a major milestone for our Offshore Energy business. Upon delivery, the Acadia will start her journey towards New York for the installation of rock for the Empire Wind I offshore wind farm and continue working on the U.S. East Coast on contracted work through the end of 2026. Over the last two years we have actively engaged with clients for new engagements on offshore energy projects for Acadia for 2027 and beyond,” said Eleni Beyko, Senior Vice President of Offshore Energy at GLDD.

