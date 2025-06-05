Five-year plan: Allseas enters ‘next frontier’ as its turns to nuclear technology

Back to overview
Outlook & Strategy
June 5, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Offshore pipeline installation, heavy lift, and subsea construction contractor Allseas has launched a five-year plan to pioneer nuclear technology to optimize operations for energy-intensive offshore vessels and industrial clusters. Describing nuclear as “the next frontier”, the company noted that the move comes as alternative fuels like hydrogen, methanol and ammonia are facing limitations in availability, scalability and cost.

Source: Allseas

As part of the five-year roadmap, Allseas is looking to design, develop and deploy an advanced nuclear power system, a small modular reactor (SMR), tailored for integration into offshore vessels and onshore industrial clusters, said to deliver stable, high-density, zero-emissions energy in remote and demanding environments.

The high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs), fourth-generation reactor technology, will be in the 25 MWe range and powered by TRISO fuel particles, each representing a sphere the size of a poppyseed and containing a uranium oxide core, coated with several advanced protective ceramic layers that securely contain fission products, even under extreme conditions.

The technology results in passive safety as the reactor self-regulates and remains stable, keeping temperatures well below critical thresholds. In case of malfunction, the system automatically cools down and shuts off without the need for active intervention or external cooling, the company said.

To cater to responsible waste management, circular approaches, such as the reuse of graphite and reprocessing of spent TRISO fuel, are being explored to further reduce environmental impact.

The plan is to finalize initial design studies for offshore and onshore use in the first year, followed by prototype development and pre-licensing discussions in consultation with key stakeholders, including regulators such as the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS), International Maritime Organization (IMO) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as safety and classification bodies including Lloyd’s Register, and in close collaboration with research and innovation partners TNO, NRG PALLAS, TU Delft, and Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR).

“As a family-owned company, continuity and preservation for future generations are central to how we work. We’ve built our reputation on turning bold ideas into ground-breaking solutions to meet the offshore industry’s evolving needs. That spirit of innovation, grounded in responsibility and reliability, drives everything we do,” said Stephanie Heerema, Project Manager Nuclear Developments at Allseas.

“Our goal is to start production at a dedicated facility by 2030. Initial deployment will likely begin on land while offshore regulations are finalised, followed by application on our own vessels and broader industry adoption. This aligns with our own sustainability targets – 30% emissions reduction by 2030, and net-zero operations by 2050.”

The thinking behind the move

According to Allseas, nuclear energy offers unmatched energy density for long-duration, high-demand operations, stable and carbon-free power in all weather, reduced pressure on congested electricity grids, and a viable path to net-zero for maritime and heavy industry.

Described as the “next bold step”, the move into nuclear has been made since alternative fuels like hydrogen, methanol and ammonia currently face limitations in availability, scalability and cost, particularly for remote, energy-intensive operations, Allseas said.

In a wider sense, the technology could help industrial clusters reduce reliance on fossil fuels, overcome grid congestion and secure a resilient, carbon-free electricity and heat supply.

“Pioneering this technology offers the Netherlands – as a seafaring nation – the opportunity to develop an innovative global export product and become a leader in net zero shipping,” said Annet Koster, Managing Director of KVNR. “It also contributes to Europe’s broader goals of enhancing energy security, boosting industrial competitiveness, and building strategic autonomy.”

In terms of recent news worth mentioning, Allseas last month announced it had placed an order for two newbuild offshore construction vessels (OCVs) with methanol-ready propulsion design. The first vessel is slated for delivery in September 2026, with the second to follow suit in December 2026.

