LR joins forces with Texas firm to explore use of micro-nuclear reactors in powering ships

Business Developments & Projects
October 1, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has partnered with Deployable Energy, a Houston-based nuclear technology company, to advance the safe use of micro-nuclear reactor technology to power ships.

LR Advisory said it had been guiding the development of Deployable Energy’s Unity Nuclear Battery, a compact, factory-built micro-reactor designed to deliver zero-emission power for various applications.

By replacing traditional marine fuels, the technology is expected to help reduce emissions, increase vessel efficiency, and extend time at sea without refuelling. 

As explained, early collaboration with LR ensures that safety, integration, and regulatory challenges for the technology are addressed from the outset, “establishing a clear pathway to approval and accelerating the route to commercial deployment”.

Deployable Energy and LR intend to continue refining safety case development, risk assessments, and qualification milestones to prepare for pilot maritime deployments later this decade. 

Mark Tipping, LR’s Global Power to X Director, said: “Deployable Energy’s technology is designed with a focus on practicality, using Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) fuel, industry proven materials, and a factory-built, modular approach. These features directly address key barriers to adoption and align with the safety and reliability expectations of classification and regulatory frameworks. Our LR Advisory team works closely with Deployable Energy to ensure these innovations translate into a robust, certifiable solution for the maritime industry.”  

Bobby Gallagher, CEO at Deployable Energy, added: “We are excited to be working with Lloyd’s Register in the development of future capabilities of nuclear-powered ships. Their wealth of experience and desire to continue innovating provide an unmatched foundation as we move toward certifying practical, zero-emission nuclear propulsion for the maritime sector.”   

