Flex LNG takes delivery of Flex Resolute
Flex LNG, the shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, has expanded its fleet with the addition of Flex Resolute.
The vessel, capable of transporting up to 173,400 cubic meters of the chilled fuel was delivered on Friday by the South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
The vessel features ME-GI engines and is Flex LNG’s second vessel with full Reliquifaction System (FRS) bringing boil-off rate down to 0.035% per day.
Earlier in July, the company entered into a time charter agreement with an international utility company for the vessel. The charter is for a firm period of 11 months with an option to extend the time charter by an additional three months subsequent to the firm period.
Flex LNG owns a fleet of 13 LNG carriers, nine of which are on the water now, with the delivery of Flex Resolute.
It has four additional tankers under construction slated for delivery before the end of this year and in the first half of 2021.
