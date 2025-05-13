Back to overview
Crowley deploys second Avance Class LNG-powered containership

Vessels
May 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

U.S. shipping and logistics company Crowley has put into operation the second Avance Class LNG-powered containership to expand its capacity in the Caribbean Basin.

On May 12, Crowley announced that the newbuild named Copán had begun its inaugural commercial operations from the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT) in Florida.

With 1,400 TEU capacity, the ship was designed to quickly and frequently deliver cargo while using lower-emission LNG for fuel, the company explained.

Copán is the second vessel in a series of four Avance Class containerships built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) that will operate under a long-term time charter to Crowley.

The first ship in its Avance Class, Quetzal, commenced operations in April, and two more ships are expected to initiate service this year.

The ships feature high-pressure ME-GI engines by German manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, which are said to reduce methane slippage to “negligible levels” and make these vessels the most environmentally efficient in their category.

“Copán and its sister ships continue our investments to innovate our frequent and fast ocean carrier capabilities to meeting the critical needs of customer in the U.S., Central America and the Dominican Republic,” said Brett Bennett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crowley Logistics.

“These vessels build on Crowley’s decades-long commitment for diverse and robust supply chain solutions in the Caribbean Basin while advancing LNG as a solution in the maritime industry’s ongoing energy transition.”

In addition to Avance vessels, Crowley operates two LNG-powered combination container/roll-on and roll-off (ConRo) ships serving Puerto Rico at JAXPORT. Twice a week, each of these vessels, Taíno, and El Coquí, carry dry and refrigerated containers and vehicles between Jacksonville and San Juan.

