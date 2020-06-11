Flex LNG to take delivery of first 2020 newbuild vessel
- Infrastructure
Flex LNG, the shipping company controlled by billionaire John Fredriksen, is to take delivery of its first newbuild vessel for this year.
The Norway-based company said on Wednesday it expects LNG carrier Flex Aurora to join its fleet by end of July.
South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy is building the uncomitted 174,000-cbm LNG carrier, which will be ready for charter immediately after delivery.
Flex Aurora features WinGD low-pressure X-DF engines and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.
Flex aquired this ship in a package with sister vessel Flex Amber from Fredriksen’s Geveran Trading in May 2018. It payed $184 million for each vessel.
The company currently has six vessels on the water and an additional seven newbuildings under construction at HHI and DSME.
Flex expects to take deliveries of these vessels between the third quarter 2020 and the second quarter 2021.
