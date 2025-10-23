Floating wind-aquaculture platform installed at Spanish offshore test site

Back to overview
Research & Development
October 23, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

A prototype of a floating wind platform integrated with an aquaculture system, developed under the European project AquaWind, was towed and installed at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) test site on 18 October.

The prototype combines the W2Power (Wind to Power) twin-turbine floating wind platform, developed by the Spanish company EnerOcean and an aquaculture cage designed by the GOBCAN_ACIISI/ULPGC team.

The cage incorporates next-generation net materials and digitalized remote-control systems, and is specifically equipped for biological studies using various fish species, including one of high added value that will contribute to diversifying aquaculture practices, according to the AquaWind project consortium.

“The multi-use concept behind AquaWind is aimed at addressing a core European Union challenge: optimising the sustainable and efficient use of marine space. By successfully integrating renewable energy and aquaculture in one location, the project significantly reduces its carbon footprint, aligning directly with the EU’s climate and energy objectives”, the consortium said in a press release on 20 October.

The tests at the PLOCAN site will study the interactions between energy production and live fish farming and how they can be jointly managed through remote-control systems. 

Over the coming months, the AquaWind team will assess fish growth, survival, and quality in offshore conditions, as well as the environmental impact and system durability.

After the initial phase with gilthead seabream, preliminary trials with greater amberjack (Seriola dumerilii) will be conducted to further evaluate the system’s performance with other high-value species.

The data gathered will be used to optimize the prototype and establish the foundation for future pre-commercial and commercial implementations, including the potential expansion of pilot systems across the Atlantic.

The AquaWind project is co-funded by the European Union. Key consortium partners include ACIISI, ULPGC, EnerOcean, CANEXMAR, PLOCAN, Consulta Europa, the Canary Islands Maritime Cluster, WAVEC, and INNOSEA.

