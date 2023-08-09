Flotation Energy awards survey contract for 1.4 GW Cenos floating wind farm

August 9, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Flotation Energy has awarded Rovco a contract to carry out a geo-environmental survey at its planned Cenos floating offshore wind farm, 200 kilometres off the northeast coast of Scotland.

Located in the Central North Sea, the 1.4 GW floating offshore wind project will cover approximately 333 square kilometres.

For the survey, Rovco will deploy its multi-purpose, custom-configured DP2 survey vessel, the Glomar Supporter.

Rovco’s scope of work involves the acquisition of benthic and geophysical information to provide detailed data to inform environmental impact assessment (EIA) consents and the engineering processes from engineering to early front-end engineering and design (FEED) study.

“The successful delivery of our survey campaign with Rovco enables us to maintain our fast-track delivery schedule for Cenos, a project that will decarbonise North Sea oil and gas assets and remove over 2 million tonnes of CO2 a year, helping to support Scotland towards its 2045 Net Zero targets,” said Dan Wright, Supply Chain Manager at Flotation Energy.

Rovco said that the geophysical element of the work scope requires the acquisition of a multi-beam echo sounder, side scan sonar, magnetometer, sub-bottom profiler, and multi-channel seismic data along with associated analysis, processing, interpretation, and reporting.

It is expected that the project will comprise subsea studies of the floating offshore wind turbines, mooring line anchor locations, inter-array cables, fixed foundation substation areas, and the portion of export cables that fall within these locations.

“By focusing our efforts on creating flexible and collaborative partnerships with Scottish-based companies such as Rovco, we can provide opportunities to establish a floating wind supply chain ready to deliver for Scotwind licensing projects and beyond,” said Wright.

On the 1.4 GW Cenos floating wind farm, which is planned to power oil and gas platforms in the North Sea, Flotation Energy has teamed up with Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Eni’s Plenitude and the Norwegian energy investor HitecVision.

Earlier this year, the partners secured a lease in the Scottish INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas) round.

According to information on the project’s website, Cenos floating offshore wind farm will consist of 70-100 floating turbines, each with a capacity of between 14 MW and 20 MW.